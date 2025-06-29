New Delhi The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued an emergency alert to Android and iOS mobile phone users across India on Saturday. The pop-up alert, received by smartphone users first in English around 1pm, followed by a Hindi version around 1:30pm, contained a test message informing the users about the government’s initiative. DoT sends test alerts in Hindi, English

“This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. Please ignore this message. No action is required from your end. 28/06/2025 #002. To STOP TEST messages, Android users can go to ‘Settings’ - ‘Safety and emergency’ - ‘Wireless emergency alerts’ and turn off ‘Test alerts’. iOS users can go to ‘Settings’ ‘Notifications’ and then scroll to bottom and turn off ‘Test alerts,” DoT’s English alert read.

The message was delivered to users who had enabled test alerts on their devices.

A DoT official told HT that it was conducted as a routine test and done in line with Cell Broadcast Alert System testing. Another DoT official said it could be related to Monsoon preparedness.

“Such SMS alerts were earlier sent by DoT and telecom service providers (TSPs) in coordination with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It’s done district and PIN code wise,” added the second official.

In a bid to make emergency alerts more inclusive, the government amended the Indian Wireless Telegraphy (Cell Broadcasting Services for Disaster Alerts) Rules in September 2024. The amendment said that all phones sold in India must support alerts in all official Indian languages as per the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, with auto-readout in Hindi, English, and four new languages added each year. Alerts will trigger sound, vibration, and flashing lights for up to 30 seconds or 15 seconds if the phone is set to read out the message. The read-out must be in Indian accent, said the amendment.

If a user doesn’t want to receive test alerts, they can opt out through their phone settings. On Android devices, they can go to settings — safety and emergency or apps and notifications — wireless emergency alerts and turn off test alerts. iPhone users can do the same by heading to settings — notifications, then scrolling to the bottom and disabling test alerts.