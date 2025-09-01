‘Double-engine govt would be voted out soon’: Kharge, Rahul take aim at BJP in Bihar rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led government over the "vote chori" (vote theft) claim and asserted that the "double-engine" government would be voted out soon in Bihar. Kharge, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accused the BJP of 'vote theft', claiming that the NDA government would no longer be in power in Bihar in a few months.(PTI)

Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to win the Bihar assembly polls through “vote chori”. The Congress chief was speaking at the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

“Modi is attempting to win Bihar polls through vote chori. Be alert. If you are not alert, Modi and (Amit) Shah will suppress you,” Kharge said at a rally in Patna, Bihar. “Modi has a habit of 'chori'-- vote chori, paisa chori, protecting those who loot banks,” the Congress president said.

He further alleged that the NDA's double engine government would not be in power in Bihar in a few months. “…The new government that will be formed will be of the poor, women, Dalits and backwards,” PTI quoted Kharge as saying.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday warned the BJP of an impending expose, saying that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft.

He also launched attacks on the BJP and said that "forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India."

“The forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, the same forces are trying to destroy the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. We will not let them destroy the Constitution of India,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

The two Congress leaders spoke on the last day of the 16-day-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The rally, which comes ahead of the assembly polls, was against the "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Kharge also launched criticism against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he used to talk about socialism, but had now joined the BJP and RSS, according to PTI. He also alleged that the JD(U) chief would be abandoned by the BJP and RSS.

Kharge claimed there had been attempts to disrupt the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, adding that the people of Bihar and Mahagathbandhan did not back down.

The Yatra covered 1,300-km, covering 25 of the 38 districts and passing through 110 assembly constituencies, ahead of the elections in Bihar.