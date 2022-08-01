Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Double-engine govt giving patronage to drug mafia in Gujarat? asks Rahul, Priyanka

Double-engine govt giving patronage to drug mafia in Gujarat? asks Rahul, Priyanka

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 03:11 PM IST
Congress has been attacking the BJP-ruled Gujarat government after at least 36 people died in a recent hooch tragedy in the state.
Rahul Gandhi in a tweet slammed the government over fuel prices.  (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over repeated drugs recoveries from Mundra port in Gujarat, the Congress on Monday said the ‘double-engine government’ (a popular term of the BJP to refer to the party’s rule at the Centre and states) are constantly giving ‘patronage’ to drug lords that raised questioned on the state’s law and order.

The Congress has been attacking the ruling BJP in Gujarat – also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state – over the rise in illegal drugs and liquor supply after over 36 people died and many more were hospitalised in a recent hooch tragedy.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked why are the youth of Gujarat being forced into drugs. “Drugs recovered at Gujarat's Mundra port – September of 2021, 3000 kg worth 21,000 crore; May 2022, 56 kg worth 500 crore and July 2022, 75 kg worth 375 crore. Who are the people sitting in the double engine government who are constantly giving ‘patronage’ to the drug-liquor mafia. Why are the youth of Gujarat being forced into drugs,” Gandhi’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

RELATED STORIES

In another tweet, he asked despite the seizure of drugs at the same port thrice, how the drugs were landing at the same port every time.

"Despite the drugs being recovered thrice at the same port, how are the drugs landing continuously at the same port? Is law and order in Gujarat over? Don't the mafia have any fear of the law? Or is it a mafia government?" Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress general secretary and Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the BJP over the issue.

"Silence in the media; sluggish government; all agencies of the government are silent. From right under the nose of the BJP government, the mafia is distributing drugs all over the country. Is law and order helpless or is there collusion with the mafia," she tweeted.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had raised questions on the state of law and order in Gujarat, asking who was “shielding these mafia members” in the land of Bapu and Sardar Patel.

He was referring to the hooch tragedy in the Botad district and Dhandhuka taluka of neighbouring Ahmedabad district. At least 13 people were detained in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi hooch tragedy gujarat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP