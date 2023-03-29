Doval jabs China at SCO meet, says members should respect territorial integrity

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday that members of the group should respect territorial integrity and not seek unilateral military superiority in adjacent regions, an apparent swipe at China’s actions in the region. NSA Ajit Doval’s remarks at the SCO meeting also came against the backdrop of the dragging India-China military standoff in Ladkah sector of the Line of Actual Control. (Photo: MEA)

Addressing a meeting of top security officials of SCO in the Indian capital, Doval emphasised the need for regional connectivity but said such initiatives should be consultative and transparent and respect the sovereignty of all countries. His remarks assume significance in light of India’s consistent opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was joined by the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, senior officials of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and a representative of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of SCO. Officials of China and Pakistan participated in the meeting virtually.

Noting that the region has been affected by the impact of global security challenges, NSA Ajit Doval said the goals and vision of the SCO Charter can show the member states the path forward.

Without naming China, he said: “The Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and inviolability of State borders, non-use of force or threat of its use in international relations and seeking no unilateral military superiority in adjacent areas.”

The Charter further calls on member states to maintain relations with other countries and to cooperate in preventing international conflicts and in their peaceful settlement, Doval said against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Doval’s remarks also came against the backdrop of the dragging India-China military standoff in Ladkah sector of the Line of Actual Control. The Indian side has accused China of violating border management agreements by unilaterally massing troops on the LAC and attempting to change the status quo by force.

Connectivity, Doval said, is a key priority for India, which is ready to cooperate in making investments to forge greater linkages within the region. “While expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that such initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” he said.

India’s approach in this area is in sync with the SCO Charter to ensure comprehensive and balanced economic growth “for integration into the global economy and improvement of transit capabilities”, he said. India is also committed to including Iran’s Chabahar port within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), he said.

Besides India’s objections to CPEC, the Indian side has expressed concerns about China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) resulting in a playing field that is not level and favouring Chinese firms. The Indian side has further expressed concerns about BRI schemes putting regional countries into a “debt trap”.

Doval said terrorism and its financing were among the most serious threats to global peace and security and that all acts of terror, regardless of motivation, were unjustifiable. All countries should fulfil their obligations under counter-terrorism cooperation protocols, including UN Security Council resolutions 1267 and 1373 and other related resolutions, in order to implement sanctions against global terrorist entities, he said.

India is also set to hold meetings of SCO defence ministers in the national capital during April 27-29 and foreign ministers in Goa during May 4-5. These meetings will culminate in the SCO Summit to be held in July, the first time India will host the event since joining the grouping in 2017.

