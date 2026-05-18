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Woman found hanging in Bhopal, family claims ‘dowry death’, blames lawyer husband, mother-in-law. What is the case?

Deceased's family has accused Samarth and his mother of murder. The family also claims that daughter's in-laws physically assauted her, destroyed the evidence.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 09:04 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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A family from Noida was seen protesting outside Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav’s official residence in Bhopal on Sunday. Earlier this week, the family lost a member — a 33-year-old woman who was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. The family has accused her in-laws of a “dowry-related” murder. On Sunday, they reached the chief minister’s residence demanding a fresh post-mortem examination of her body at AIIMS Delhi.

What is the case?

An SIT team has been formed by police to investigate the dowry-related death in Bhopal.(PTI/representative )

A Bhopal-based lawyer met the woman through a dating app in 2024 and married her in December 2025, according to news agency PTI. She shifted to Bhopal after the marriage, but her family claims Twisha wanted to return to Noida and had been in touch with them till 10 pm on the night of her death, May 12. Her family has accused the man and his mother — a retired judge — of murder. The family also claims that deceased's in-laws physically assaulted her and then destroyed the evidence.

What is the family demanding from CM?

The woman's family claimed that her body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Bhopal, for the last five days and demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi.

A local court granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge on Friday, while the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for May 18.

(With PTI inputs)

 
woman killed judge family murder
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Home / India News / Woman found hanging in Bhopal, family claims ‘dowry death’, blames lawyer husband, mother-in-law. What is the case?
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