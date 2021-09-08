Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Dozens feared missing as two passenger ferries collide on Brahmaputra in Assam
india news

Dozens feared missing as two passenger ferries collide on Brahmaputra in Assam

According to the initial reports, the incident took place between Kamalabari in Majuli and Nematighat in Jorhat around 4pm. Both the ferries were carrying over 100 passengers in all
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Boats on Brahmaputra river in Assam. (File photo)

Dozens of people are feared missing in a collision involving two passenger ferries on Brahmaputra in Assam on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the initial reports, the incident took place between Kamalabari in Majuli and Nematighat in Jorhat around 4pm. Both the ferries were carrying over 100 passengers in all.

“Both ferries hit each other around 4pm. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have started rescue operations. More details are awaited,” Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman said.

According to reports, the incident took place around 100 metres from the Nematighat when one small ferry going towards Kamalabari hit the bigger ferry coming from the other side. The smaller ferry is reported to have capsized.

Also Read | Assam: 100% public transport and govt vehicles to run on electricity by 2030

“Not much detail is available yet but one of the ferries involved in the accident belonged to our department,” said Gautam Das, director, inland water transport department.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa expressed concern over the accident and directed the district administrations of Majuli and Jorhat to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF.

RELATED STORIES

He also directed minister Bimal Bora to travel to Majuli to take stock of the situation. Principal secretary to the chief minister, Samir Kumar Sinha, has been asked to monitor the developments. Sarma will visit Majuli on Thursday to evaluate the situation.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries are in full spate due to the rains and floods in the state and rescue efforts are likely to be hampered because of that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra woman dies en route hospital after landslide blocks road

Mamata to file nomination for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll on Friday

Goa Police bust gang that ran fake call centre, duped US citizens

HT NxT to begin from Sept 9; Abhinav Bindra, Sonakshi Sinha among speakers
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP