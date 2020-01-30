Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF from Mumbai for ‘inflammatory’ anti-CAA remarks

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:49 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan, a former assistant lecturer at Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital from Mumbai for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in December, an official said.

Dr Khan, a paediatrician, hit the headlines after the death of 60 children in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and spent more than seven months in jail before being released in April 2018.

He allegedly made a provocative speech during the ‘Open Talk’ in AMU campus during the protest and was then booked. Activist Yogendra Yadav was the other speaker at the event.

Inspector General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash confirmed that Dr Khan was arrested for making an objectionable statement during the Aligarh protest.

An FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station on December 13.

Last September, Dr Khan was given a clean chit in the 2017 hospital tragedy. He had then claimed that he was made a scapegoat and punished for a crime he never committed.