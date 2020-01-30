e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF from Mumbai for ‘inflammatory’ anti-CAA remarks

Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF from Mumbai for ‘inflammatory’ anti-CAA remarks

Kafeel Khan was booked on Wednesday in Aligarh for inflammatory speech during anti-CAA protest.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
An FIR was registered against Dr Kafeel Khan under section 153-A.
An FIR was registered against Dr Kafeel Khan under section 153-A.(HT Photo/ Sourced)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan, a former assistant lecturer at Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital from Mumbai for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in December, an official said.

Dr Khan, a paediatrician, hit the headlines after the death of 60 children in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and spent more than seven months in jail before being released in April 2018.

He allegedly made a provocative speech during the ‘Open Talk’ in AMU campus during the protest and was then booked. Activist Yogendra Yadav was the other speaker at the event.

Inspector General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash confirmed that Dr Khan was arrested for making an objectionable statement during the Aligarh protest.

An FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station on December 13.

Last September, Dr Khan was given a clean chit in the 2017 hospital tragedy. He had then claimed that he was made a scapegoat and punished for a crime he never committed.

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news