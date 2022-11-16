Dr R Shahi, Y Shukla elected as national president, general secretary of ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced two new changes of posts on Tuesday.

The student union informed Dr Rajsharan Shahi will be the new national president of the ABVP and Yagywalka Shukla will assume the post of national general secretary.

The leaders will take over the roles at the 68th national conference of the ABVP on November 25 in Jaipur.

Dr Shahi hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and is also the author of five books.

A teacher by profession, Dr Shahi is also the recipient of the Yogiraj Baba Gambhir Nath Gold Medal for Best Teacher given to him by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He is a member of various important educational committees including the National Education Policy Implementation Committee in UP in 2017.

Dr Shahi was the vice president of ABVP till now and will succeed Chhaganbhai N Patel, the current president

Yagywalkya Shukla will take over the charge from Nidhi Tripathi.

Shukla is a native of Jharkhand and has served as the president of the students’ union of Shri Jagjit Singh Namdhari College, Garhwa, and was elected vice president of the students union of Ranchi University.

Shukla has also represented our country in the Indian Youth Delegation to Sri Lanka undertaken by the Government of India back in 2018.

He was serving as the Zonal Joint Organising Secretary of Bihar Zone.

In an interaction with HT, Shukla said, “ABVP will be concentrating on education, livelihood, and the betterment of student.”

When asked about the Patna University Student Union Election which will go to polls on November 19, Shukla said, “ABVP candidates are not only excelling in student body elections but also the central panel. Hope ABVP excels. ABVP has worked a lot in Bihar and being a part of the student union and a social organisation, it has served Bihar very well and worked for the root level problems.

After a hiatus of two years, Patna University elections are happening again and students have also witnessed the activism of ABVP during the COVID times for the benefit of students and society and this might play a huge role in winning. ABVP was present in campuses in Patna for 365 days.” Shukla claimed that ABVP wanted to be a voice of the students, “ABVP wants to be the voice of other people, I don’t consider my position as a general secretary, every member in our student union is a general secretary and we have immense respect for our members. When asked what role will the ABVP play in the intensifying Gujarat Elections, Shukla differed from making a statement while saying, “Don’t ask political questions. This is not the time to talk about these questions.”

The ABVP is a student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and recognises itself as its student wing.