War of words after JNU security, ABVP members’ campus clash
Clashes broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Monday after security guards tried to break up a protest led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding the release of scholarship funds. While ABVP said around 15 students were injured in the violence, the JNU administration said two guards sustained serious injuries and were “bleeding profusely”.
Police said they have received a complaint from the ABVP and are taking stock of the guards’ injuries as well. Action will be taken after a thorough probe, they said.
Blaming the administration for the provocation and violence, ABVP alleged that students were beaten up at the behest of JNU rector Ajay Kumar Dubey.
The student wing of the RSS said they had gathered at office of the finance officer around 11am to protest the delay in the release of research fellowship and scholarships. Around 2pm, a scuffle broke out between the students and security guards who tried to remove them, the outfit said.
“Today, when the students reached the admin block to raise the demand for fellowship, the staff working there refused to listen to them and made them leave the premises. When students approached the finance officer with their demands, the officer misbehaved with them,” the ABVP said.
“All limits were crossed when the JNU administration launched a violent attack on students to suppress the scholarship scam. Students were badly beaten up by the security staff on the orders of the administration. Students were attacked at the behest of JNU rector Ajay Dubey. The rector is angry that ABVP activists had two days ago exposed the fact that he was running two illegal NGOs from his JNU address,” said ABVP.
Rohit Kumar, ABVP JNU unit president, said, “This is a black day. Such an attack on students is unprecedented. The rector is rattled because we highlighted the fact that he was running two illegal NGOs from the campus,” alleged Kumar.
Rector Dubey did not respond to the allegations despite repeated calls and messages.
Monday’s altercation is the latest among a series of standoffs between ABVP and the JNU administration. On August 11, ABVP members had staged a protest outside the dean of student’s residence after failing to get any redressal from the administration over the issue of water supply at the Mahi Mandvi hostel. On August 19, ABVP laid siege to rector Ajay Dubey and sought his response to concerns pertaining to hostel renovation, fellowship and corruption charges.
In a statement, JNU students’ union said the violence that unfolded on the campus on Monday was led by ABVP. It also criticised the administration for its failure to address concerns such as irregular fellowship disbursement and crumbling infrastructure, besides other issues.
“The assault on guards and misplacing of files at the scholarship section is nothing but a step towards strengthening the non-compliant attitude of the JNU administration. ABVP time and again have used violence as a tool to create a ruckus within campus spaces rather than taking up democratic deliberation of issues,” said JNUSU.
DCP (south-west) Manoj C said the police have received complaints from the ABVP. “A few JNU students were demanding the distribution of scholarships that have remained pending since the past two years. Students staged a protest at the administration office and the guards tried to remove them. A scuffle broke out. We have received complaints from the ABVP and we are also receiving medical examination reports of the security guards. We are examining the matter and legal action will be taken accordingly,” said Manoj.
In a written statement, JNU registrar Ravikesh said around 15 students barged into the Students’ and Project Section of the university on Monday and confined the staff, including women, to their seats and restricted the ingress/egress of people.
He added that officers appealed to the students to allow the staff to leave for their lunch break but students did not relent. “Some staffers called the police as some of them developed serious health issues under confinement and mistreatment. Police personnel were present in their vehicle outside the building. But as the situation was getting serious, the university was left with no other option but to ask the unarmed security staff, not the police, to get the staff released. The moment these unarmed security guards tried to enter the section, the students started attacking them with chairs and smashing the glass panes,” said the registrar.
“Two security guards were beaten mercilessly by these students and these guards were bleeding profusely,” said the registrar, adding that the administration will take strict action against the guilty students as per rules.
Ludhiana gambling racket busted with arrest of 21, operator still at large
Division number 2 police busted a gambling racket being run from a rented accommodation in Janakpuri after arresting as many as 21 accused late on Sunday. One of the accused, Paramjit Singh, managed to escape. He is suspected to be the operator of the gambling racket. Police conducted a raid and arrested the 21 accused, most of whom are migrant labourers. The operators of the racket invited the labourers to bet on lottery numbers.
Back-to-back LPG cylinder explosions rock Ludhiana residents
Gandhi Nagar residents were left panic-stricken on Monday after back-to-back explosions of liquid petroleum gas cylinders kept on the roof of a house triggered panic on Street No 7. Firefighters said while two of the cylinders kept on the roof exploded, flames arising from a third cylinder were doused. Area residents, meanwhile, claimed that they heard three explosions. The explosions caused heavy damage to the roof of the house.
36-year-old butcher held for rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Delhi
A 36-year-old man, a butcher by profession, was arrested on Monday on charges of abducting, raping, and killing an eight-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was recovered from Yamuna Khadar behind Raj Ghat in central Delhi on August 18, a fortnight after she went missing from her near her slum residence, police said.
Auto driver’s body with injury marks, fractured arm found in Ludhiana
Panic gripped Barota road on Monday morning after residents noticed the dead body of a man lying in an auto near Sidhwan Canal. The deceased's half-naked body was lying in a pool of blood. The team found multiple head injuries on the victim's head. One of his arms was also found broken. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The victim, Bajinder alias Sonu Kumar, 35, of Mohalla Gobindsar, Shimlapuri's mobile phone and the auto's battery were found missing.
XEN among 2 Panjab University officials awarded 4-year jail in bribe case
After a trial of 12 years in a corruption case, the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation has awarded four years' jail to Satish Kumar Paddam, 56, the then executive engineer of Panjab University, Chandigarh, and sub-divisional engineer at the varsity, 71, Nand Lal Kaushal. The judge CBI court, special judge, Jagjit Singh, observed that the disease of corruption is rampant and eating into the society like a termite.
