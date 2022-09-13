23 ABVP members start hunger strike at PU
As many as 23 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) started a hunger strike at the Student Centre (Stu-C) of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday demanding fulfilment of their demands including appointment of regular teachers.
ABVP’s PU president Amit Punia said, “Many departments of the university have mostly guest faculty, resulting in deteriorating quality of education.”
They also demanded that the annual fee hike implemented by the university be rolled back and a provision be made for payment in instalments.
As many as 16 demands have been put forward by ABVP, which also includes strengthening security and providing basic facilities to students on south campus; improvement of of e-rickshaw facilities on campus and resumption of shuttle bus services.
The student body is also demanding a separate section at the library for research scholars, construction of new hostels and reopening of the Coffee House at the student centre.
Trust not meant to rehabilitate politicians, says HC as it dissolves Saibaba Sansthan committee
Mumbai Observing that the management committee for Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi has been set up for public cause and not for the rehabilitation of politicians and their relatives, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday struck down the September 16, 2021 notification, by which the state government had appointed the management committee. Quoting from an earlier order, the bench noted that successive governments have made appointments on the Sansthan only out of political considerations.
Andhra model will help to manage cities better, unlike Bengaluru: YSRCP MP
Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress general secretary Vijayasai Reddy has defended the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, citing the Bengaluru floods as an example. Reddy said Andhra Pradesh's decentralised model can help the government to manage cities with ease. After the bifurcation, the Telugu Desham Party government in 2014 had announced that Amaravati is the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh.
Record-breaking heat in Delhi had devastating impacts: Report
Between March and May this year, Delhi experienced five heat waves with record-breaking temperatures reaching up to 49.2 degrees Celsius, leading to devastating socioeconomic and public health impacts, according to United in Science, a multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organisation that was released Tuesday. “With half of Delhi's population living in low-income settlements and highly vulnerable to extreme heat, this heatwave led to devastating socioeconomic and public health impacts,” said the report.
An ode to Kathak, its history, tradition and more
An interactive session to introduce the book, Kathak Lok: Temple, Tradition and History, was organised by the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi (CSNA) at DR MS Randhawa Auditorium, Punjab Kala Bhawan, Chandigarh on Tuesday. Renowned theatre personality Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry conducted the discussion on the book. Kathak exponent Pt Ayodhya Sharan Mishra, of Ayodhya heart touchingly portrayed the turmoil and agonising journey of Sita while she was abducted by Ravana.
Celebrations, rumours in Kashi day after Gyanvapi case verdict
VARANASI Celebrations, hawans, Ganga Aarti and rumours marked Tuesday, the day after Varanasi district court said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable. Members of Namami Gange were perhaps the first to celebrate the judgement on the day, performing 'Ganga Arti' at Assi Ghat.
