23 ABVP members start hunger strike at PU

As many as 23 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) started a hunger strike at the Student Centre (Stu-C) of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday demanding fulfilment of their demands including appointment of regular teachers.

ABVP’s PU president Amit Punia said, “Many departments of the university have mostly guest faculty, resulting in deteriorating quality of education.”

They also demanded that the annual fee hike implemented by the university be rolled back and a provision be made for payment in instalments.

As many as 16 demands have been put forward by ABVP, which also includes strengthening security and providing basic facilities to students on south campus; improvement of of e-rickshaw facilities on campus and resumption of shuttle bus services.

The student body is also demanding a separate section at the library for research scholars, construction of new hostels and reopening of the Coffee House at the student centre.