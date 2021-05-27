Home / India News / 'Draconian regulations undermine grassroot democracy': Rahul Gandhi seeks Centre's intervention in Lakshadweep
Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the "administration demolished structures used by the fisherfolk, fired contractual workers in various government departments".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the outcry over the latest reforms in Lakshwadeep, a Muslim-dominated island where the new administrator has permitted the sale of alcohol while banned the beef

In the letter, Gandhi claimed that the dilution in quarantine rules in Lakshadweep has led to "lethal spike in covid cases". He also claimed that the "administration demolished structures used by the fisherfolk, fired contractual workers in various government departments".

Calling the latest reforms "draconian", Gandhi said the latest "regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy".

"The people of Lakshadweep deserve a developmental vision that respects their way of life and reflects their aspirations," he also said.

Since taking over as Lakshadweep’s administrator last year, Praful Patel has been making tweaks in the local administration in Lakshadweep, sparking a countrywide outcry. The new reforms include implementing the anti-social Activities Regulation bill, 2021, or the goonda act in the island territory where the crime rate is already very low.

The government also took over the control of the local administrative powers of the elected Zilla panchayat regarding-- education, health care, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries.

The new proposal will also bring changes in panchayat regulations and will make any person with more than two children ineligible to contest panchayat elections. He also gave a nod to open liquor bars in the island, a non-alcoholic zone due to its Muslim population, to promote tourism; a beef ban and eliminating non-vegetarian food from the menu of Anganwadi children.

Locals are protesting against the laws saying they are anti-people and are going against the culture of the land.

However, the Centre has dubbed the criticism as a result of Patel's efforts to end "corrupt practices" involving local politicians prevalent and usher in development there.

