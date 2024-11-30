Draft text for binding plastic pollution treaty released

Negotiators released a draft text on Friday for an international legally binding treaty to combat plastic pollution, though key issues remain unresolved as talks entered their final stages. The treaty is seen as crucial for addressing fossil fuel usage globally, as plastics primarily derive from fossil materials. (PTI)

The draft, released on the fifth day of negotiations at the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee’s fifth session (INC5), outlines 32 articles addressing plastic production, regulation and waste management.

Major points of contention centre on plastic production controls, lifecycle approaches and financing for developing nations. The treaty is seen as crucial for addressing fossil fuel usage globally, as plastics primarily derive from fossil materials.

The draft’s objective states it aims to “end plastic pollution, including in the marine environment,” though disagreement persists over whether to include the full lifecycle of plastics from production to disposal.

The document incorporates principles from the 1992 Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, including common but differentiated responsibilities among nations and their sovereign right to manage resources.

Definitions remain contentious, with eight different proposed meanings for “plastics” and five for “plastic pollution.” The variations range from technical polymer descriptions to broader environmental impact definitions.

Some sections show progress, observers note. The article on “just transition” appears without contested brackets, indicating general agreement. However, financing mechanisms remain under debate, with language allowing for “blended and innovative financing” from various sources.

“The chair’s proposal represents significant progress toward the ‘start and strengthen’ approach,” said Siddharth G Singh, plastic pollution expert at the Centre for Science and Environment. “While omitting some crucial elements like global criteria for chemicals of concern, it integrates these concepts into criteria for addressing plastic products.”

The draft reflects input from all member states, though no delegation is entirely satisfied with the proposal—a characteristic of successful negotiations, according to experts.

Some sections show strong alignment, particularly regarding waste pickers and indigenous communities in the plastic value chain. However, upstream interventions like product design and national action plans still require resolution.

The draft text moves to the Legal Drafting Group following plenary discussions. Negotiators face pressure to finalise the treaty as environmental concerns about plastic pollution continue to mount globally.

“It’s a case of one step forward, two steps back,” said Swati Singh Sambyal, circular economy expert at GRID-Arendal. “While national action plans offer flexibility, mandatory measures are essential to maintain the integrity of this fast-track negotiation.”