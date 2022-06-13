Dramatic scenes, sloganeering as Congress protests before Rahul's ED appearance

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Delhi on Monday morning as Congress workers raised slogans ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. Some Congress workers were detained, news agency ANI reported, near the party headquarters in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Security has been beefed up near the probe agency's office too. More protests are expected through the day in the national capital and other parts of the country even as the BJP called the demonstrations “a fake satyagrah” on Sunday.

"Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work," party leader TS Singh Deo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Visuals showed party workers holding placards in support of the party leader near the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the city. Balloons with the former Congress chief's pictures and slogan - 'Satyameva Jayate' - written on them were seen flying in the air.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Police - late on Sunday - had denied permission to the party to hold protests in the national capital, citing "communal situation" and VVIP movement. But that did not stop the party leaders from holding demonstrations.

On Sunday, the BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra had slammed the party over the plan to hold "Satyagrah" protest in support of Gandhis. "What is this Satyagrah? Gandhiji would be shamed to see this fake Satyagrah of fake Gandhis. Rahulji, don't try to escape the rule. This is a legal issue and not a political issue," he said at a press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A money-laundering case - linked with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd - was recently filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid recently, has been summoned too. She was hospitalised on Sunday. She will now appear before the ED on June 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON