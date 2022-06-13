Rahul Gandhi set to appear before ED today in National Herald case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the National Herald case in Delhi. The Congress was planning a mega ‘Satyagrah’ protest in the city but they’ve now been denied the permission to hold the rally in the national capital.

The grand old party’s march was planned from the party headquarters to the probe agency office. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed huge police presence outside the office of Enforcement Directorate on Monday morning.

Several top leaders were expected to take part in the Congress show of strength. But the Delhi Police could not allow the rally due to the “communal situation” in the capital and VVIP movements in the jurisdiction, deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth, said.

Some leaders were detained on Monday morning amid sloganeering, ANI reported.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore last week had said that party was preparing to hold demonstrations at around 25 offices of the probe agency across the country against the political vendetta and the "misuse" of the central investigative agencies by the central government to "silence the voice of opposition’.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.



Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/3MijfyFO4n — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

On the Congress's plan to hold the demonstrations, the BJP on Sunday launched a sharp attack. “Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are on bail. Rahul Gandhi is supposed to appear before the ED tomorrow. But the Congress is making a huge drama out of it. They are calling all their leaders to Delhi. What is the use of all this drama?” party spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

"What is this Satyagrah? Gandhiji would be shamed to see this fake Satyagrah of fake Gandhis. Rahulji, don't try to escape the rule. This is a legal issue and not a political issue," he said at a press conference.

A money-laundering case - linked with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd - was recently filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The National Herald - which was founded by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru - is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The case pertains to complaint by BJP’s Subramanian Swamy, which alleged corruption in transactions.

Sonia Gandhi too has been asked to appear for questioning in the case. But she took a fresh date after she tested positive for Covid. The Congress chief was hospitalised due to Covid-related issues, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Sunday.

Gandhi's appearance before the ED comes just two days before Mamata Banerjee's opposition meet in Delhi ahead of presidential polls.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON