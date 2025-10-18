DRDO analyses Chinese PL-15 missile, Astra-II will co-opt its advanced tech

The export variant of China's advanced beyond-visual-range missile, with a range of 145 kilometres, was found unexploded due to the weapon's lack of a self-destruct mechanism, unlike all Indian air-to-air missiles, according to people aware of the matter who asked not to be named.

The PL-15E missile was recovered fully intact in a field near Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on May 9, representing a rare intelligence opportunity for Indian defence scientists.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to incorporate advanced features from the Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missile into its indigenous Astra Mark-2 programme, following a detailed technical analysis of an unexploded missile fired by a Pakistani jet during Operation Sindoor in May, people aware of the matter said.

The recovery occurred during Operation Sindoor, India's coordinated military response launched on May 7 to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The missile, believed to have been fired from a Pakistan Air Force JF-17 or J-10C fighter, failed to engage its target and fell approximately 100 kilometres inside Indian territory.

While DRDO remains tight-lipped about its analysis report submitted to the defence ministry, the examination has identified several superior features in the Chinese weapon, one of the people cited above said. These include a miniature active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar with advanced propellant capable of maintaining speeds exceeding Mach 5, and sophisticated anti-jamming capabilities. All these advancements, particularly the radar technology, are being incorporated into India's indigenous Astra missile development programme.

Another person aware of the matter said that Pakistan is seeking to enhance its arsenal following Operation Sindoor. The Pakistan Air Force is reportedly pursuing longer-range PL-17 missiles for wide-bodied aircraft from China, 2,000 YIHA kamikaze drones from Turkey, and has submitted a list of high-tech weapons requirements to the US.

One of the people cited above also explained that India's own weapons performed effectively during the operation, with BrahMos, Rampage, and SCALP missiles demonstrating excellent results. However, Indian defence planners are moving to acquire additional Meteor missiles for Rafale fighters to ensure the Indian Air Force is not constrained by numbers in future engagements. A next-generation BrahMos missile with an 800-kilometre range is also being developed, ensuring coverage across nearly the entire breadth of Pakistan.

The evolving threat landscape, including Pakistan's three to five Chinese HQ-9 air defence systems, has prompted a strategic shift. Future hostilities will likely see Indian fighters operating from outside enemy air defence envelopes, launching long-range supersonic missiles designed to defeat ground and airborne radar systems, the people cited above said.

Indian national security planners have also noted concerning ceasefire violations. Pakistan fired kamikaze armed drones and rockets in the Jammu and Rajasthan sectors even after the ceasefire was declared and communicated to all formations at 5 pm on May 10.

Pakistani forces carried out similar violations again recently, when they launched air strikes against civilian populations in Spin Boldak, a border city in Afghanistan, despite agreeing to a 48-hour no-fire pact with the Taliban in its conflict this month.

While Indian armed forces did not retaliate to Pakistan's ceasefire violations on May 10, officials indicated that New Delhi would not be as forgiving in future incidents, the people said.