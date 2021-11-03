DRDO, IAF conduct 2 flight tests of smart anti-airfield weapon within a week

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) have carried out two successful flight tests of indigenously-developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) within a week. The two flight tests have been conducted with different configurations based on satellite navigation and electro-optical sensors.

The first of the two tests was conducted last Thursday. The ministry of defence said in a statement that an electro-optical seeker based flight test of this class of bomb was conducted for the first time in India. The second flight test, launched by an IAF aircraft from Chandan ranges at Jaisalmer, was conducted today.

"The electro-optical configuration of the system is equipped with Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker technology enhancing the precision strike capability of the weapon," the ministry added.

Meant to disable airfield runways, SAAW is capable of hitting ground targets up to a range of 100 kilometres. It can carry a warhead of 125 kilograms. The defence ministry said that the weapons were smoothly released and ejected by a newly adapted launcher and the intended target was hit with high accuracy.

The telemetry and tracking systems captured all mission events throughout the flight.

All mission objectives were achieved in both flight tests, with advanced guidance and navigation algorithms, software performing as per the mission requirements, according to the ministry.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh complimented the "synergistic efforts" of DRDO, IAF and the teams associated with the mission. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, secretary, department of defence R&D and chairman DRDO, congratulated the team saying the performance and reliability of the weapon has been proved.

DRDO had last tested the anti-airfield weapon in January.