DRDO successfully tests ULPGM-V3 missile | All about the indigenous weapon

In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the final development trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. DRDO successfully completed the final deliverable configuration development trials of the ULPGM-V3 in Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes at the DRDO test range in Kurnool on Tuesday. (DRDO via ANI)

According to officials quoted in a PTI report, the tests were successful in both air-to-ground and air-to-air modes.

The defence ministry informed in a statement that the trials were conducted at a DRDO test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh using an integrated ground control system (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system.

The GCS features state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations.

"The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the final deliverable configuration development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in air-to-ground and air-to-air modes," the ministry statement said.