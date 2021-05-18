Drink cow urine to prevent Covid: BJP MP Pragya Thakur; experts reject remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Pragya Thakur has said that drinking cow urine can help prevent coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding that her remark had “scientific backing”.

Addressing party workers in Bhopal on Sunday, Thakur said: “I consumed cow urine daily and it is a kind of acid which purifies my body. It also purifies the lungs and saves me from Covid-19 infection. I don’t take any medicine against corona but I am safe.”

The 51-year-old MP received criticism after a video of her remark went viral. She, however, defended the statement.

“ I have recommended these because they have scientific backing. Research has already established it,” she said.

Health experts, however, warned against relying on what they called “unscientific claims” amid the second wave of the pandemic.

"At least, now these leaders should stop recommending unscientific treatments," Dr Ranjan Sharma, president Indian Medical Association said.