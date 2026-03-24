Drinking beer on the move on a bike, 3 doctors arrested in Bengaluru | Watch

Three men were arrested in Karnataka's Bengaluru after a video showing them consuming alcohol while riding a two-wheeler on a busy road went viral on social media platforms. In the footage, the bike can be seen weaving unpredictably between vehicles. (X@HateDetectors)

The clip shows three young men, later identified as doctors engaging in dangerous conduct while riding the bike through traffic.

The incident took place in BTM Layout on Sunday evening, according to a report by India Today. In the footage, the bike can be seen weaving between vehicles, putting not just the riders but others on the road at risk.

What particularly drew public outrage was the sight of one of the pillion riders calmly drinking from a beer bottle mid-ride. While he had a helmet on, the rider and another passenger were without any protective gear, further highlighting the disregard for basic safety norms.