Drinking beer on the move on a bike, 3 doctors arrested in Bengaluru | Watch
Viral clip shows three young men, later identified as doctors engaging in dangerous conduct while riding a two-wheeler through traffic.
Three men were arrested in Karnataka's Bengaluru after a video showing them consuming alcohol while riding a two-wheeler on a busy road went viral on social media platforms.
The clip shows three young men, later identified as doctors engaging in dangerous conduct while riding the bike through traffic.
The incident took place in BTM Layout on Sunday evening, according to a report by India Today. In the footage, the bike can be seen weaving between vehicles, putting not just the riders but others on the road at risk.
What particularly drew public outrage was the sight of one of the pillion riders calmly drinking from a beer bottle mid-ride. While he had a helmet on, the rider and another passenger were without any protective gear, further highlighting the disregard for basic safety norms.
The video quickly triggered backlash online, with many users calling out the stunt as irresponsible and dangerous, especially in a busy urban setting where such actions could easily lead to serious accidents involving pedestrians and other motorists.
Taking note of the viral clip, Bengaluru City Police initiated action on their own. Officials began tracking down those involved by analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area along with the visuals circulating online. This led to the identification and arrest of all three individuals, who were found to be doctors working at separate private hospitals.
Police later confirmed that the accused were released on bail, as the offences filed against them fall under bailable categories.
In a separate update, Bengaluru Traffic Police highlighted the scale of traffic violations in the city. During a special enforcement drive conducted between March 16 and 22, authorities registered 634 cases of drunken driving. Additionally, fines amounting to ₹1.29 lakh were collected for speeding violations over the same period.