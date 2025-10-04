Drishti IAS fined 5L over false claims in UPSC advertisement

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Friday fined Drishti IAS ₹5 lakh for publishing “misleading” advertisements about UPSC CSE 2022 selections and urged coaching institutes to ensure full transparency in their disclosures. Vivek Tiwari, CEO of Drishti Group, the “error” arose due to the absence of clear advertising guidelines which have now been issued

Drishti IAS advertised “216+ selections in UPSC CSE 2022” with candidate names and photos, but the CCPA found that 75% or 162 out of the 216 candidates had only taken the free interview guidance programme (IGP) of the institute after clearing Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims and mains examinations independently, while the others enrolled in IGP plus other courses.

“This deliberate concealment of important information misled aspirants and parents into believing that Drishti IAS was responsible for their success in all stages of UPSC examination, which is a misleading advertisement under Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said in a press statement.

This is the second time in a year that the leading UPSC coaching institute has been fined for false claims, “thereby showing repeated non-compliance and disregard of consumer protection norms”, the ministry said. In September 2024, it was penalised ₹3 lakh for misleadingly advertising “150+ selections” in UPSC CSE 2021 even though most candidates had enrolled only in limited IGP and other courses.

“The concealment of such crucial information deprived prospective students and parents of their right to make an informed choice under Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Such advertisements create false expectations and unfairly influence consumer decisions, particularly when large claims are made without transparent disclosure of facts,” it said.

Vivek Tiwari, CEO of Drishti Group, in a statement said that CCPA had issued notices to most coaching institutes for 2021 and 2022 UPSC results, and the earlier “error” arose due to the absence of clear advertising guidelines by CCPA which have now been issued. “We have been fully complying with them since 2023, as outlined in this CCPA decision. We are grateful for the CCPA’s proactive approach, as the new regulations will ensure transparency. We remain committed to adhering to these regulations going forward,” he said.

So far, the CCPA has issued 54 notices to coaching institutes for misleading ads and unfair practices, imposing over ₹90.6 lakh in penalties on 26 institutes and directing them to discontinue such claims. Many ads concealed key details about courses taken by successful candidates, violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

CCPA has stressed that coaching institutes must provide truthful information in ads to help students make informed academic choices.