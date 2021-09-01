Drive against hawkers intensified in Thane following attack on woman officer

A day after assistant municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple was attacked by hawkers, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) intensified the drive against them in the city.

“We are continuing the anti-encroachment drive with the same vigour. We shall deploy additional security forces for such intensified drives,” said TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma. Additional police force was present during the crackdown against the hawkers at Naupada-Kopri and Diva wards on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the attacker, Amarjeet Singh Yadav, 32, has been remanded to police custody for four days on Tuesday afternoon, said Kishore Khairnar, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavli.

Expressing concern over the attack, Mayor Naresh Mhaske, said, “The civic body will bear the cost of treatment of the injured official and her security guard.”

Thane guardian minister and minister of urban development and public works in the state cabinet, Eknath Shinde directed the police to take strict action against the arrested offender.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said his party will deal with the attackers once they come out of jail. “Their arrogance should be put down,” he said.

Similarly, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader of the Opposition in the state council, Pravin Darekar, sought stringent action against such elements. “The accused should be booked under the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) as a deterrent,” he said.

Darekar also demanded introduction of the hawking zone concept for better regulation and control over the hawker mafia.

Women officials from Thane district met district and police authorities demanding additional protection in demolition drive-like situations.

“We approached the police and district authorities to understand the course of action. The accused will be punished and we were given assurance that police protection will be provided for us. Moreover, women officials will continue to partake in such drives with dedication to show they aren’t afraid of such bullies,” said Nilima Suryavanshi, Tehsildar, Shahapur.

(Inputs by Naresh Kamath)