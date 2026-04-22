'Driven by anger over...': Reason why Bengaluru woman killed boyfriend by setting him on fire

A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru has been accused of murdering her lover by blindfolding him, tying him to a chair and setting him on fire. The accused had been in a relationship with the man, and things recently escalated as the woman was alleged to be upset with him.

According to the police, Prerana called Kiran to her house in Anjanapura on Tuesday morning when she was alone.(HT Photo/ Representational Image)

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The incident took place in Bengaluru's Byadarahalli police limits on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Kiran, who was in a relationship with the accused, Prerana. Both were colleagues at a telecom company.

According to the police, Prerana called Kiran to her house in Anjanapura on Tuesday morning when she was alone. After talking to Kiran for some time, she allegedly blindfolded him and tied his hands and legs to a chair, HT reported earlier. Under the pretext of a'foreign-style proposal,' she allegedly killed him by setting him on fire.

But what the reason behind the murder?

Police officials said that while the couple was in a relationship for nearly a year, tensions recently escalated after Prerana alleged that Kiran had been ignoring her. She was also upset over Kiran's refusal to marry her.

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{{^usCountry}} In her initial statement, Prerana claimed that she was in the washroom when she heard a noise and later found Kiran on fire. “Kiran had set himself on fire,” she told police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her initial statement, Prerana claimed that she was in the washroom when she heard a noise and later found Kiran on fire. “Kiran had set himself on fire,” she told police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, during the police probe, it was found that Kiran had not brought any fuel with him, proving Prerana's statement false. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, during the police probe, it was found that Kiran had not brought any fuel with him, proving Prerana's statement false. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police cited "anger over being neglected in the relationship” as the reason for the murder in the initial findings and added that the accused woman has been taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police cited "anger over being neglected in the relationship” as the reason for the murder in the initial findings and added that the accused woman has been taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: 'She filmed her boyfriend burning': 5 chilling details from the Bengaluru murder case Police suggest premeditated murder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: 'She filmed her boyfriend burning': 5 chilling details from the Bengaluru murder case Police suggest premeditated murder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officials also pointed out the possibility that Prerana had premeditated the murder and even arranged petrol in advance. “There is a strong suspicion that the petrol was arranged in advance by the accused," police said. How it happened {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials also pointed out the possibility that Prerana had premeditated the murder and even arranged petrol in advance. “There is a strong suspicion that the petrol was arranged in advance by the accused," police said. How it happened {{/usCountry}}

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According to investigators, Prerana called Kiran on Tuesday morning when her mother and brother were not at home. After talking for some time, she allegedly blindfolded him and tied his hands and legs to a chair.

DCP DL Nagesh said that when Kiran questioned why she was tying him so tightly, Prerana told him, "This is a foreign-style proposal, just stay quiet,” DCP said, quoting details from the preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, Kiran remained seated, expecting a surprise as had been indicated by the accused. She then allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze, after which Kiran died on the spot.

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