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Rash driving injures 1 near Greater Noida college, driver arrested: Police

According to police, one person sustained a minor leg injury in the incident and was discharged after receiving first aid at a hospital

Updated on: Sep 19, 2026, 16:54:02 IST
By Asmita Seth, Greater Noida
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A driver was arrested on Saturday for rash and negligent driving after allegedly hitting four people near a college in Greater Noida on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place on Friday. (Screengrab)
The incident took place on Friday. (Screengrab)

The arrested driver was identified as Manish T, a resident of Ladpura in Kasna, Greater Noida. Police also seized the car involved in the incident and took its owner into custody, officers said.

According to police, one person sustained a minor leg injury in the incident and was discharged after receiving first aid at a hospital.

Police said a case was registered after they received information about the incident through social media.

Also Read:FIR against IIT-Bombay over student’s death after ChatGPT-linked exam row

“On Friday, information was received through social media that a person was driving a car in front of a college in a rash and negligent manner. He hit some people standing in front of the college, injuring one person. As soon as the police station received information in this regard, a case was immediately registered under relevant sections,” said DCP Greater Noida Ravi Shankar Nim.

Also Read:2 workers die after falling from 19th floor at Gurugram construction site: Cops

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the injured person, Gaurav (20), a college student, he was going towards the college with his friends when the car allegedly hit them, injuring his leg. The other three were not injured, according to the complaint.

“When we were in front of the college, the driver of the car drove recklessly and hit us, due to which I got injured in my leg. It is requested to you sir, that please take legal action in the above case,” the complainant said in the FIR, accessed by HT.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media, showing the car hitting students. Another video, appearing to have been recorded before the incident, shows multiple cars allegedly being driven rashly and negligently. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of either video.

 
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