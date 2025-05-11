Menu Explore
Drone activity spotted in Barmer, residents asked to stay indoors and observe blackout

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2025 09:36 PM IST

According to a post on X by the Barmer district collector, the residents have been advised to stay indoors and observe a blackout.

Drone activity has been spotted in Rajasthan's Barmer on Sunday, a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on a ceasefire along the border.

Rajasthan’s Barmer is witnessing drones again. (via Reuters)
Rajasthan’s Barmer is witnessing drones again. (via Reuters)

According to a post on X by the Barmer district collector, the residents have been advised to stay indoors and observe a blackout.

Earlier, a precautionary blackout was imposed in Jaisalmer, Barmer and other border areas in Rajasthan on Sunday night in the wake of Saturday's violation by Pakistan of an understanding reached with India following four days of military confrontation.

The measure was put in place in Barmer at 8 pm, while it started at 7.30 pm in Jaisalmer.

Sometime after the blackout, there were reports that some red lights, suspected to be of drones, were spotted in the sky in Barmer. The security forces are already on alert in all the border areas.

A similar panic was triggered in the border areas Saturday night after the terms of the understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all military actions were violated by the neighbouring country. However, normal activities resumed on Sunday, with markets reopening.

Indian Forces' warning to Pakistan on ceasefire violations

The Indian Armed Forces have given a stern warning to Pakistan regarding any ceasefire violations, whether today or in the future.

“Something repeated tonight, subsequently or later, in this regard, I must inform all of you that the Chief of Army Staff has earlier today conducted a security review and has granted full authority to our army commanders for counteractions in the kinetic domain in case of any violation by Pakistan,” Lt General Rajiv Ghai, DGMO, said in the press conference on Sunday.

The director general of naval operations (DGNO), Vice Admiral AN Pramod, added that Pakistan knows what the Indian Forces would do in case of any violations from their side.

