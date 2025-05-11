Menu Explore
'If Pakistan violates ceasefire tonight…': Indian Armed Forces' stern warning

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2025 07:47 PM IST

The Indian Armed Forces have given a stern warning to Pakistan regarding any ceasefire violations, whether today or in the future.

The Indian Armed Forces have given a stern warning to Pakistan regarding any ceasefire violations, whether today or in the future.

A local resident points towards his house damaged by overnight Pakistani artillery shelling in Kotmaira village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region on May 11, 2025.(AFP)
A local resident points towards his house damaged by overnight Pakistani artillery shelling in Kotmaira village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region on May 11, 2025.(AFP)

This comes a day after India and Pakistan came to an understanding regarding de-escalation of hostilities along the border, which had started after New Delhi's Operation Sindoor on May 7. Islamabad violated the understanding just hours after the announcement on Saturday.

“Something repeated tonight, subsequently or later, in this regard, I must inform all of you that the Chief of Army Staff has earlier today conducted a security review and has granted full authority to our army commanders for counteractions in the kinetic domain in case of any violation by Pakistan,” Lt General Rajiv Ghai said in the press conference on Sunday.

“This time, if Pakistan dares to take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do,” Vice Admiral AN Pramod added.

News / India News / 'If Pakistan violates ceasefire tonight…': Indian Armed Forces' stern warning
