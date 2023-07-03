Thorough search done, no- object detected: Delhi Police on drone spotted over PM Modi's residence

A drone was spotted on Monday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi, which is a no-fly zone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PIB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Drone ‘Spotted’ Over PM Modi’s Residence; Here’s What Delhi Police Said | Details

News agency ANI, citing Delhi Police, said that Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides proximate security to the PM, reached out to the police around 5:30 am on Monday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Police told ANI, that information was received at the police control room about an unidentified flying object near PM's residence. The police said, “Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also didn't detect any such flying object near PM's residence.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the investigation was underway.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON