Droupadi Murmu accorded Z+ security cover

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) nominee for the President, has been accorded Z+ category security cover by the Centre, people familiar with the development said Wednesday.

Armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Odisha have already taken over her security, which has been provided to her all over India.

The Z-plus category is the highest VVIP security category, in which 50-55 commandoes of CRPF secure Murmu in three shifts. Officials said the leader has been provided the security cover based on the central intelligence agencies’ inputs about a threat perception to the presidential candidate.

The CRPF team will guard her till she gets elected as the President, a strong possibility with numbers stacked up in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee. After that, the President’s Bodyguard will take over the responsibility from CRPF.

In 2017, the NDA’s then nominee and incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind was given similar security cover of the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos during the run up to the polls.

The presidential election will be held on July 18 to elect a successor to Kovind and the result will be out on July 21. Kovind’s term will end on July 24.

The BJP announced Murmu’s candidature on Tuesday after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Murmu, 64, who hails from Odisha, served as the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

Her political career began when she was elected to the local body of Rairangpur. She entered the state assembly in 2000 on a BJP ticket and served as a minister between 2000 and 2004 in the BJP-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) coalition. In 2015, she was named the governor of Jharkhand and she served in that position till last year.

Murmu’s nomination is in line with the BJP’s efforts to establish itself with tribal communities. It also fits with the party’s strategy of focussing on women, who have emerged as a loyal and important vote bank.

On Tuesday morning, the Opposition parties picked Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.