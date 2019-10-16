PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a searing attack on the opposition for targeting the government over its decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the opposition should “drown in shame” for saying that the BJP was trying to divert attention with its Kashmir move. NCP president Sharad Pawar had told HT on Tuesday

the BJP was bringing up the issue of Article 370 again and again during the Maharashtra poll campaign to “divert attention” from real issues.

PM Modi, who was addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Akola, said those who are questioning the relationship between Maharashtra and J&K are “political opportunists”.

“We are proud of the sons of Maharashtra who sacrificed their lives for Jammu and Kashmir. And today, these people, who are immersed in the interests of politics and their families, are engaged in saying that what Maharashtra has to do with Jammu and Kashmir? Doob maro, Doob maro (drown in shame,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister praised Veer Davarkar and said he inspired “nationalism which is the core of nation-building.”

“These are the people who insult Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. These are those who insulted Baba Saheb (Bhimrao Ambedkar) step by step, keeping him away from Bharat Ratna for decades,” Modi said.

In its manifesto for the Maharashtra elections, released on Tuesday, the BJP promised that its government would recommend the names of Savarkar and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule for India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena has been endorsing Bharat Ratna for several years. “This is the first time the BJP has officially acknowledged the recommendation,” he said.

Sena welcomed the move and said it was long overdue and said Savarkar contributed to the Marathi language and the culture of Maharashtra.

The opposition said the BJP-Sena batting for Bharat Ratna to Savarkar was nothing but a populist prepoll sop. “Why didn’t BJP promise this during Lok Sabha? I would like to ask BJP if even its own leaders endorse Savarkar’s views?,” said Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:00 IST