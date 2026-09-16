India issues alert against Pakistan-made fairness creams over grave health risks

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recently issued a Public Health alert regarding the sale of unauthorised cosmetic products from Pakistan.

In the notice issued by the CDSCO, the two products which have been flagged are whitening creams - Chandni and Goree - both allegedly made in Pakistan. (Unsplah/Representational)

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In the notice issued by the CDSCO, the two products which have been flagged are whitening creams - 'Chandni whitening cream' and 'Goree beauty cream' - both allegedly made in Pakistan.

'Excessive metals, toxic effects'

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{{^usCountry}} Flagging the sale of these two products, the drug regulator stated that the creams have the presence of "excessive heavy metals," which go beyond the specified limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flagging the sale of these two products, the drug regulator stated that the creams have the presence of "excessive heavy metals," which go beyond the specified limits. {{/usCountry}}

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The CDSCO added that the use of these creams could have toxic effects and pose a grave health risk.

"Public Health alert against the use of unauthorised cosmetic products- regarding cosmetic products used by consumers, must be safe for the public. Their manufacturing and import are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020. Standards for cosmetic products are published by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). To manufacture cosmetics for sale and distribution, a license must be obtained from the State Licensing Authority. For the import of cosmetics, the products must be registered with the Central Licensing Authority in accordance with the prescribed rules," reads the official notice.

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In light of the unauthorised cosmetic products, Goree Beauty Cream Made in Pakistan and Chandni Whitening Cream Made in Pakistan, consumers are advised not to purchase the above-mentioned cosmetic products. Not to use such & similarly named cosmetic products if purchased. Further, the members of the public are also advised to purchase & use authorised cosmetics products containing details of the manufacturing license number and the manufacturer's details. batch number. date of manufacturing & expiry, and Registration number (in case of imported cosmetics)" the notice added further.

(With inputs from ANI)