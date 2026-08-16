Drugged, threatened to be killed: Delhi woman raped twice by man she befriended on social media

A disturbing case came to light in Delhi on Sunday, where a woman was allegedly raped twice by a man she had befriended through social media. According to the police, the victim also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her when she resisted.

According to the woman, the accused served her a drink laced with sedatives. He later raped her after he fell unconscious. (Representative Image (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/HT))

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The woman, 22, who is a makeup artist, was allegedly raped twice after being drugged, reportedly news agency PTI, citing police sources.

Following a deterioration in her condition, she was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

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Police have registered an FIR in the case and are searching for the accused.

How did the accused meet the woman

The woman connected with the accused on social media last year, the complaint lodged by the woman revealed. He had introduced himself as a makeup artist.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing sources, PTI further reported that later he called the woman to a hotel in Delhi in July under the pretext of introducing her to business contacts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing sources, PTI further reported that later he called the woman to a hotel in Delhi in July under the pretext of introducing her to business contacts. {{/usCountry}}

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Drink laced with sedatives, promise of marriage

According to the woman, the accused served her a cold drink laced with sedatives. He later raped her after he fell unconscious.

Reportedly, he then persuaded her not to report the incident to the police and also promised to marry her.

However, on August 8, the accused allegedly took her to a GTB Nagar hotel and raped her again.

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The authorities have seized the hotel's entry register and CCTV footage.

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Three arrested for gangrape in UP

In another incident, the police said on Sunday that three individuals were arrested after allegedly gangraping a woman, 19, in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to PTI, Superintendent of Police Dr Khyati Garg informed that the incident occurred on Saturday.

The three accused were identified as Siddharth (22), Madhumesh Mishra (23), and Vishu Kanojia (19). One of the accused was on friendly terms with the rape survivour. He had allegedly invited her to his home when his parents were not present.

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The three accused then allegedly gang-raped the woman and fled the scene of the crime.

(with inputs from PTI)