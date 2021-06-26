'Drugs bring darkness, destruction and devastation': PM Modi hails those fighting against the menace

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Prime minister Narendra Modi praised all those fighting the country's war against drug abuse and condemned drugs as a social evil that bring "darkness, destruction and devastation."

"Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to #SaveLives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation," PM Modi tweeted.

Sharing an old episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in which he talked about ways to fight the menace, PM tweeted, "Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old #MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace."

Union home minister Amit Shah also commented on the social issue on the occasion and applauded the efforts of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in India. Amit Shah reiterated the government's commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics.

"On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, PM @narendramodi govt reiterates its commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics. I applaud the efforts of our @narcoticsbureau personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in India," Shah tweeted.

June 26 is observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking every year. The day marks the efforts of activists and organisations that fight drug abuse and spread awareness about the global drug problem.

This year, the day aims to make people aware of the damage misinformation regarding drugs could cause and encourage the exchange of facts related to drugs. The theme of the day this year is 'Share Drug Facts to Save Lives'.

