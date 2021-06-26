International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking 2021: All you need to know

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed every year on June 26 with an aim to spread awareness about the global drug problem and eliminate drug misuse. Activists, therapists and organisations working in the field of preventing drug abuse come together on this day to help victims of this social evil.

"Together, we can tackle the world drug problem!" said the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UN arm that fights against illicit drugs and international crime related to trafficking.

History

In order to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse, the UN General Assembly, on December 7, 1987, decided to mark June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Theme this year

'Share Drug Facts to Save Lives' is the theme of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking this year. The focus this year is to curb the spread of misinformation on the topic and to encourage the exchange of facts related to drugs.

"Do your part and combat misinformation by sharing the real facts on drugs — from health risks and solutions to tackle the world drug problem, to evidence-based prevention, treatment, and care," the UNODC website says.

World drug report

Every year, the UN body publishes a world drug report with statistics and data on how to tackle the global drug crisis. "The World Drug Report 2021 is aimed not only at fostering greater international cooperation to counter the impact of the world drug problem on health, governance and security but also, with its special focus on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, at assisting Member States in anticipating and addressing challenges that may arise in the near future," the UNODC website says.