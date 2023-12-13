Drugs worth 21 crore seized in Bengaluru, Nigerian arrested: Police

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru city police has confiscated drugs worth ₹21 crore and arrested a Nigerian national, officials said.

Bengaluru police have seized 16 kg of MDMA in the form of crystals and powder, valued at approximately ₹ 16 crore and 500 grams of cocaine worth ₹ 5 crore, which officials said the largest-ever drug seizure in the city. (HT Archives)

The arrested has been identified as Leonard Okwudili, whose visa was reportedly still valid at the time of the arrest. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the accused had come to the city on a business visa and rented a house in Ramamurthynagar for the last one year. “The CCB police have seized 16 kg of MDMA in the form of crystals and powder, valued at approximately ₹16 crore. Additionally, 500 grams of cocaine worth ₹5 crore has been confiscated. This marks the largest-ever drug seizure in the history of Bengaluru Police,” Dayananda said.

Okwudili, suspected to be part of a broader network extending to neighbouring states, allegedly employed various tactics to procure and distribute drugs. The modus operandi involved concealing drugs within parcels and utilising inconspicuous items such as chocolate boxes, soap covers, bedsheets, and ready-made garments for transport.

“The African national concealed a variety of drugs in soap boxes, bedsheet covers, and chocolate boxes in his residence. He operated discreetly, selling these drugs without arousing suspicion. Our investigation is focused on determining the source of his drug procurement and distribution methods,” said the commissioner.

Authorities suspect that the Nigerian individual was amassing a substantial quantity of drugs in anticipation of New Year’s celebrations. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act at the Ramamurthynagar police station.

The police have taken the landlord into custody for neglecting to report vital information about the tenant. Legal actions will be initiated against the landlord, underscoring the police’s commitment to enforcing tenant reporting regulations. Landlords are now reminded to promptly provide details about their tenants to the jurisdictional police.

The Bengaluru police had recently introduced a mobile app to facilitate the voluntary submission of tenant and guest details by PG owners, lodge proprietors, and landlords.