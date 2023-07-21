Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drunk man with guns breached Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's security, arrested

ByHT News Desk
Jul 21, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Drunk man arrested for breaching Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's security; firearms recovered from his car, ANI reports

The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested a person, allegedly inebriated, while he was attempting to enter a lane near West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. The police recovered a firearm, a knife along with contraband substances in his possession. He was also carrying identity cards of several agencies.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

According to the police, the person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, was travelling by a car with a Police sticker on it.

"Kolkata Police has intercepted one person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence while he was trying to enter the lane. One firearm, one knife & contraband substances found on him besides several ID cards of different agencies. He was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it. Police, STF & Special Branch are examining and questioning him at Local Police Station," Vineet Goyal, commissioner, Kolkata Police, told news agency ANI.

This comes on the day when the Trinamool Congress is holding a ‘Martyrs’ Day' rally in central Kolkata where a massive number of party workers have gathered.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for more updates)

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

mamata banerjee
