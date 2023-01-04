Drunk man pees on female passenger in business class of Air India US-India flight: Report

A drunk man urinated on a female passenger in a business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26. Air India said a police complaint has already been lodged and the airline has constituted an internal committee recommending putting the male passenger on a 'no fly' list, news agency ANI reported citing an Air India official. The flight was on its way from JFK to New Delhi when the incident took place. An Air India official told news agency ANI the matter of putting the male passenger on the no-fly list is being considered by the government committee and a decision is awaited. Read | 100 flights delayed as season’s thickest smog envelops Delhi

Watch: Drunk man urinates on woman co-passenger inside Air India's New York-Delhi flight

Director General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from Air India and will take action against those found negligent, ANI reported.

The incident came to light after Times of India reported the letter that the woman wrote to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran recalling her harrowing experience on the flight. In her complaint, as reported, she said she alerted the cabin crew but the passenger walked scot-free after the flight landed in Delhi. The crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation, the complainant wrote.

As reported by TOI, the incident took place on board AI-102. Shortly after the lunch was served and the lights were switched off, the man walked to the seat of the female passenger, unzipped his pants and urinated. He was completely drunk, the complaint said. After urinating, the man continued to expose his private parts, unmoved. He only moved when other passengers asked him to leave. The woman's clothes, shoes, and bag got soaked in urine and the crew gave her a set of new clothes and put sheets on her urine-soaked seat.

“Complainant is the woman. The formal complaint was shared by Air India today itself after which FIR has been registered. Sections - 354, 294, 509, 510 of the IPC and 23 of Air Crafts Act. Air India allegedly shared basic details of the incident with police on December 28 after which police tried to contact the woman but she said she has given her complaint to Air India which should be used as her original complaint,” a senior police officer said.

In a detailed statement, Air India said, “Air India has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities."

“As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action,” Air India spokesperson said.

“We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are also in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” the airline said.

(With ANI and Bureau inputs)

