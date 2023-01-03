Home / Cities / Patna News / GoAir flight from Bangaluru suffers bird at Patna

GoAir flight from Bangaluru suffers bird at Patna

Published on Jan 03, 2023 04:20 PM IST

Airport officials said all passengers were safe but the plane, which was to fly to New Delhi, was grounded

The GoAir flight from Bangaluru had 142 passengers and six crew members on board. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
The GoAir flight from Bangaluru had 142 passengers and six crew members on board. (HT PHOTO (Representative))
ByRuchir Kumar

A GoAir flight from Bangaluru with 142 passengers and six crew members on board suffered a bird hit when it was landing at the Patna airport on Tuesday. Airport officials said all passengers were safe but the plane, which was to fly to New Delhi, was grounded.

“The aircraft, which was to fly 175 passengers to Delhi, has been cancelled. We are trying to accommodate around 100 passengers on alternate flights in the evening...75 others have either rescheduled their tickets or opted for refund,” an airline official said. “The blades of one of engines were damaged. We are trying to get its replacement from Delhi.”

The Patna airport is prone to bird hits as it has open abattoir and meat shops nearby. Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, who is a member of the airport environment committee, told HT last year they have asked the municipal corporation to make permanent arrangements for the meat vendors away from the airport. He did not respond to calls or text message on Tuesday.

Patna Municipal Corporation commissioner Animesh did not respond to calls for comments.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

