DSP booked in Bitcoin case evades SIT arrest, investigation officer held

Bengaluru: The DSP has been accused of facilitating private individuals in receiving cryptocurrencies in the Bitcoin scam. (REUTERS)

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Shridhar Poojary, serving in Internal Security Division and an accused in the Bitcoin scam, narrowly escaped a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a chase. Poojary is accused of causing injuries to an officer during the attempted arrest. An FIR has been registered against him at Vidhana Soudha police station.

“Acting on the directives of the investigation officer of the SIT, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Bhaskar and detective police inspector (DPI) Anil Kumar set out to arrest Poojary after receiving intelligence on his whereabouts. Upon reaching Central College Metro Station around 1pm, the police spotted Poojary in his car, accompanied by an advocate,” the FIR copy said.

“ASI Bhaskar swiftly manoeuvred his motorcycle to block the car, while DPI Anil Kumar approached Poojary to persuade him to accompany them to the CID office. However, Poojary began shouting at Anil and quickly sped off towards KR Circle, with Anil narrowly escaping. Realising his companion, the advocate, was in the car, Poojary halted and advocate exited the vehicle before Poojary drove off again to evade custody,” Bhaskar explained in his complaint.

“ASI Bhaskar and DPI Anil Kumar initiated a pursuit. Poojary eventually stopped at a signal, where ASI Bhaskar approached the car window once more, urging Poojary to cooperate. However, Poojary allegedly resorted to threats and foul language. As Poojary attempted to flee once more, Bhaskar leaned into the window to restrain him. In the ensuing struggle, Bhaskar was struck by passing vehicles, ultimately losing his grip and falling to the ground,” the FIR said.

Bhaskar alleged in his complaint that “Poojary intentionally endangered his life by accelerating the car.” Poojary has been charged under IPC sections 506, 504, 307, 332, and 353. He stands accused of facilitating private individuals in receiving cryptocurrencies in the Bitcoin scam.

Meanwhile, the SIT arrested inspector Lakshmikanthaiah on Wednesday morning. According to the officers, Lakshmikanthaiah was the investigating officer in the Bitcoin scam when the case was in the City crime branch. He was produced before first ACMM magistrate and taken to police custody till March 7.

Multiple attempts to reach Bitcoin SIT chief Manish Karbikar went unanswered.