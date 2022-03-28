Dubai Expo 2020: Want to make India the content sub-continent of the world, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday met actor Ranveer Singh at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. The conversation between Thakur and the actor revolved around the global reach of Indian media and entertainment industry. Hailing the Indian community in Dubai as the real brand ambassadors of the country, Thakur said, "The India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller with 1.7 million visitors. The country is celebrating 75 years of independence and the celebrations are taking place not just in India but abroad also."



The minister also hailed the contribution of films in India's projection of being a soft power. “India is a land of storytelling and the film industry has left a great impact on people of foreign countries who identify India for its films. The aim is to make India the content sub-continent of the world. This can generate millions of jobs in India and help create content for the whole world," Thakur said.



“The Indian content is on the cusp of making its presence felt on world stage. Indian entertainment is going to explode globally. Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films," Ranveer Singh said.

📡LIVE NOW📡



The wait is set to get over soon! Brace for an interesting conversation on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry' between @ianuragthakur & @RanveerOfficial at #IndiaPavilion, Dubai Expo 2020@IndiaExpo2020 @MIB_India https://t.co/4LPtqsXTOW — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 28, 2022

Both the minister and Ranveer Singh took a tour of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. Earlier during the day, Anurag Thakur held discussions with Issam Kazim, the chief executive officer of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) on the strategies adopted by Dubai to emerge as a preferred tourism destination of the world.

“Indians have preferred to fly to Dubai over western capitals like London during these pandemic years,” the minister said.

“Dubai’s success has been possible owing to the decisive leadership with a focused target,” Kazim Said. The CEO talked about Dubai Authority’s strategy during COVID when the city was shut down in March 2020. The authorities adopted a completely new strategy and ensured restrictions and protocols. Vaccinations and PCR tests were made mandatory for travellers and that Dubai was the first city to open up for tourists.