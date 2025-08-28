Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Dubai-bound Indigo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after technical snag

ByMaulik Pathak
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 05:56 pm IST

According to airport officials, the Airbus A320-271N, operating as flight 6E 1507, which departed from Surat at 9.45 am, made a precautionary landing in Ahmedabad around 11.40 am

Ahmedabad: An IndiGo flight from Surat to Dubai, carrying over 170 passengers, was diverted to Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport on Thursday morning after it encountered a technical issue mid-air, officials said.

IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft for passengers to continue their journey to Dubai. (Representational Image)
IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft for passengers to continue their journey to Dubai. (Representational Image)

According to airport officials, the Airbus A320-271N, operating as flight 6E 1507, which departed from Surat at 9.45 am, made a precautionary landing in Ahmedabad around 11.40 am.

Clarifying that the landing was not classified as an “emergency,” an airport official said, “Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It was not an emergency landing.”

IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft for passengers to continue their journey to Dubai.

Also Read: ICRA cuts FY26 air traffic growth forecast to 4–6%, warns of deeper airline losses

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 1507, operating from Surat to Dubai, made a precautionary landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad due to a technical snag. While the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance checks before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft was promptly arranged to complete the journey.”

The aircraft that experienced the technical snag is currently undergoing maintenance checks by engineers at the SVPI Airport.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
