'Dummy' Digvijaya in as 'proxy' Gehlot out of favour: BJP's dig at Congress poll; 'Who believes...?'

As Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh former chief minister Digvijiaya Singh on Thursday made it official that he would be contesting in the Congress presidential election, the BJP took a dig and wondered whether anyone believes that the fixed match is an election. As of now, it is Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has not yet collected the nomination form for the election -- in the aftermath of the rebellion that his loyalist MLAs put up last week.

Calling Gehlot 'proxy no. 1', BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked whether Gehlot has been asked to sit out because of his 'bewafai' to the high command and 'dummy' Digvijaya has been asked to be in. "Won't Gehlot get to file his nomination now that Parivar is upset with him?" the BJP leader asked.

BJP's Amit Malviya said Gehlot was 'naive' to have revolted before getting elected as the party president. On the other hand, Digvijaya Singh will quietly wait to get elected and then make his moves, the BJP spokesperson said. "Remember he too has a son to settle and marginalising the Gandhis would be the first step...," Malviya tweeted.

Tomorrow is the last date for filing the nomination and it's not clear whether Ashok Gehlot will contest or not. According to reports, Gehlot met AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik in Jodhpur House, while KC Venugopal visited Sonia Gandhi at her residence and senior leader AK Antony met Tariq Anawar at Kerala House.

Uncertainty looms large over Gehlot as the rebellion of his loyalist MLAs to pressure the high command to keep Gehlot in the CM post is believed to have unseated Gehlot from the high command's favour -- though the internal report did not blame him for the crisis and put the responsibility on three MLAs.

