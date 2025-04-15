DUSU chief smears cow dung on Laxmibai College principal's room | Watch

In a dramatic confrontation, Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri smeared cow dung on the walls of the principal’s office at Lakshmibai College. Khatri alleged that the act was in protest against the principal’s move to coat classrooms with cow dung "to beat the heat." In the video, Khatri can be seen confronting the vice principal of Laxmibai College.(PTI)

In a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, Khatri can be seen confronting the vice principal in the absence of the college principal.

He claimed his actions were intended to highlight the “absurd and unscientific” practices promoted on campus.

The DUSU President, along with other students, then goes on to coat cow dung on the walls and washroom of the principal's office.

Khatri's act came in response to an incident, which took place earlier this week when a video showing the principal of Delhi University's Laxmibai College coating classroom walls with cow dung emerged online.

Laxmibai College principal coats classroom walls with cow dung

In the clip, principal Pratyush Vatsala is seen coating the walls with the help of staff, saying indigenous methods were being used to cool classrooms in C Block.

The now-viral video sparked outrage and confusion across the university, raising questions about the college administration’s actions.

The principal, Pratyush Vatsala, told PTI that the act was part of an ongoing research project led by a faculty member. She said the study, titled ‘Study of Heat Stress Control by Using Traditional Indian Knowledge,’ is still in progress.

“It is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there's no harm in touching natural mud. Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details,” Pratyush Vatsala said.

While the college administration has yet to release an official statement, many students have expressed discomfort with the decision, citing health concerns and the lack of scientific basis for such a measure