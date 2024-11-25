DUSU election counting on: Know key players from ABVP, NSUI

The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is underway at the North Campus almost two months after voting took place for the polls in which 21 candidates are in the fray for four central panel posts. Public property defaced during DUSU elections at North Campus. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The counting of votes was stalled by the Delhi High Court over the defacement caused during the election campaign. The court had paused results until the defacement was cleaned.

Of the 21 candidates vying for the four central panel posts, . eight are contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

DUSU election: Key contenders

The key student bodies in the DUSU election are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri, and AISA's Saavy Gupta are the top contenders for the post of president, while ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh, NSUI's Yash Nandal, and AISA's Ayush Mondal are in contention for the post of vice president.

For the secretary's position, ABVP's Mitravinda Karanwal is competing against NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena and SFI's Anamika K, while the joint secretary's post has ABVP's Aman Kapasia facing NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary and SFI's Sneha Aggarwal.

As per the last update, the NSUI was leading in three posts. NSUI's presidential candidate Rounak Khatri was leading after five rounds of counting with a total of 5,531 votes. Joint Secretary candidate Lokesh Choudhary was leading by 6,065 votes and secretary candidate Namrata Jeph Meena by 4,425 votes.

ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh was leading on the vice-president post by 6,101 votes.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP currently holds the most seats in the student body, including the posts of president, joint secretary and secretary. The Congress's student wing NSUI holds the vice-president's post.