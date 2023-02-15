Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar inaugurates 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji

Published on Feb 15, 2023 10:15 AM IST

Jaishankar stressed on promoting the Hindi language across the world adding that the era of aping western languages and traditions is over

Jaishankar along with President of Fiji Ratu released a postal stamp and launched six books at the event. (Twitter | S Jaishankar)
Jaishankar along with President of Fiji Ratu released a postal stamp and launched six books at the event. (Twitter | S Jaishankar)
BySaptarshi Das

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi, Fiji.

He stressed on promoting the Hindi language across the world adding that the era of aping western languages and traditions is over.

“In events like the World Hindi Conference, it is natural that our focus should be on various aspects of the Hindi language, its global use, and its dissemination. We will discuss issues like the status of Hindi in Fiji, the Pacific region and indentured countries. The era when we equated progress & modernity with westernization is behind us. Many such languages and traditions which were suppressed during the colonial era are again raising their voice on the global stage,” Jaishankar said during his address.

Fijian President Ratu Willem Mavalili Katonivre was also present during the inauguration and said the forum presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the enduring strength of the historical and special relationship Fiji shares with India.

Notably, Jaishankar along with President of Fiji Ratu released a postal stamp and launched six books at the event.

This is EAM Jaishankar’s first visit to Fiji Islands where he was received by Fiji’s Education Minister Eseri Radrodo.

