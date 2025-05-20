EAM Jaishankar meets Dutch PM, discusses campaign against terrorism

New Delhi: New Delhi’s campaign against cross-border terrorism figured in a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Tuesday, with India thanking the Netherlands for its “resolute stance” against terror. External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, in The Hague, Netherlands. (@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar, who is on his first foreign trip since the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 and recent clashes between India and Pakistan, met Schoof and discussed bilateral relations and global issues. “Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi and thanked him for the Netherlands’ firm and resolute stance against terrorism,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

A statement from the external affairs ministry added that Jaishankar conveyed India’s appreciation for the “statement of solidarity from the Netherlands in the fight against terrorism”.

Jaishankar told Schoof that teams from both sides will focus on the goal of taking the bilateral partnership to newer heights. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing strategic convergences in the bilateral relationship and agreed to strengthen ties through regular visits and exchanges, the statement said.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart Caspar Veldkamp on Monday and reviewed bilateral cooperation and regional and global developments.

The ministers focused on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology, water, agriculture, health, education and people-to-people ties. They also discussed ways to enhance collaboration in new sectors such as digital technology, semiconductors, AI and green hydrogen.

During a separate meeting with Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans, Jaishankar discussed opportunities for bolstering defence and security cooperation. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence.

He also addressed leading strategic and international affairs experts from Dutch think tanks. The discussions focused on reasons for India and the Netherlands and European Union (EU) engaging more deeply in an era of multipolarity and strategic autonomy. He also interacted with the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands.

Jaishankar visited the Netherlands within a month of Veldkamp’s trip to India in April, which was aimed at driving cooperation in areas ranging from trade to defence and green technologies.

Jaishankar’s visit, which will also take him to Denmark and Germany, is aimed at informing strategic partners in Europe about the country’s resolve to combat terrorism and the recent tensions with Pakistan. He will meet the leadership of the three countries in the course of the visit that will continue till May 24 and also discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues.