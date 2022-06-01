EAM Jaishankar on 5-day visit to Slovakia, Czech Republic from Thursday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a five-day visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic from Thursday to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The visit comes at a time Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the issue is likely to figure in the external affairs minister's talks in both Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

In his visit to Slovakian capital Bratislava from June 2 to 4, Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Eduard Heger, and will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

It said will also attend the GLOBSEC 2022 Forum and speak on the topic 'Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region'.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the forum.

During his visit to the Czech Republic from June 4 to 6, Jaishankar will hold discussions with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The discussions will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation," the MEA said, adding the Czech Republic will be taking over the EU presidency from July 1.

In addition to meeting the political leadership of the two countries, Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of the Indian diaspora, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with both Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The external affairs minister's visit will impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries," the MEA said.