EAM Jaishankar to visit UAE, participate in Raisina Middle East

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during January 27-29 for meetings with the Emirate leadership to review bilateral ties and to participate in the Raisina Middle East conclave. The ministry said Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East. (@DrSJaishankar | Official X account)

The UAE is one of the main strategic partners and energy suppliers of India in West Asia and hosts more than three million Indian nationals, the largest expatriate population. The two countries are also part of the I2U2 grouping that also includes Israel and the US.

While announcing Jaishankar’s visit on Monday, the external affairs ministry said he will meet the leadership of the UAE to “review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship”.

The centrepiece of the visit will be Jaishankar’s participation in Raisina Middle East, a conclave being hosted in Abu Dhabi during January 28-29 by the external affairs ministry, the UAE foreign ministry and the Observer Research Foundation.

The visit will be an opportunity to advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and add new momentum to the India-UAE relationship, the ministry said.

Trade between India and the UAE was worth $83.65 billion in 2023-24. The UAE is India’s third largest trading partner and second largest export market, with exports worth more than $35.62 billion in 2023-24. India is the UAE’s second largest trading partner, with imports of more than $48 billion in 2023-24.