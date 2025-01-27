Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EAM Jaishankar to visit UAE, participate in Raisina Middle East

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 27, 2025 12:39 PM IST

The UAE is one of the main strategic partners and energy suppliers of India in West Asia and hosts more than three million Indian nationals, the largest expatriate population

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during January 27-29 for meetings with the Emirate leadership to review bilateral ties and to participate in the Raisina Middle East conclave.

The ministry said Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East. (@DrSJaishankar | Official X account)
The ministry said Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East. (@DrSJaishankar | Official X account)

The UAE is one of the main strategic partners and energy suppliers of India in West Asia and hosts more than three million Indian nationals, the largest expatriate population. The two countries are also part of the I2U2 grouping that also includes Israel and the US.

While announcing Jaishankar’s visit on Monday, the external affairs ministry said he will meet the leadership of the UAE to “review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship”.

Also Read: ‘Trump government prioritising India ties’: S Jaishankar in US

The centrepiece of the visit will be Jaishankar’s participation in Raisina Middle East, a conclave being hosted in Abu Dhabi during January 28-29 by the external affairs ministry, the UAE foreign ministry and the Observer Research Foundation.

The ministry said Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East.

The visit will be an opportunity to advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and add new momentum to the India-UAE relationship, the ministry said.

Trade between India and the UAE was worth $83.65 billion in 2023-24. The UAE is India’s third largest trading partner and second largest export market, with exports worth more than $35.62 billion in 2023-24. India is the UAE’s second largest trading partner, with imports of more than $48 billion in 2023-24.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On