Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Early morning explosions heard near army sites in Srinagar, Uri, Baramulla

ByMir Ehsan
May 10, 2025 09:35 AM IST

Baramulla residents reported 2 to 3 loud explosions around 5am, following dozens of explosions late Friday night. Officials remain tight-lipped about the incidents

Srinagar: Massive explosions were heard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, Srinagar, and Uri, close to Army installations, early Saturday morning.

At least five big explosions occurred in Srinagar in the early hours, according to locals from three different parts of the city. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)
At least five big explosions occurred in Srinagar in the early hours, according to locals from three different parts of the city. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

At least five big explosions occurred in Srinagar in the early hours, according to locals from three different parts of the city.

Baramulla residents reported two to three loud explosions around 5am, following dozens of explosions late Friday night. Officials have remained tight-lipped about the incidents.

Fresh explosions were also reported in Uri town, which has previously witnessed shelling and displacement. The majority of residents from Uri have reportedly migrated to safer locations.

Additionally, fresh shelling was reported from the Gurez and Kupwara areas in north Kashmir. “There is panic around city. We heard at least four to five explosions early in the morning,” Yasmeen Akthar, resident of Rajbagh said.

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Early morning explosions heard near army sites in Srinagar, Uri, Baramulla
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On