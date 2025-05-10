Early morning explosions heard near army sites in Srinagar, Uri, Baramulla

Srinagar: Massive explosions were heard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, Srinagar, and Uri, close to Army installations, early Saturday morning. At least five big explosions occurred in Srinagar in the early hours, according to locals from three different parts of the city. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Baramulla residents reported two to three loud explosions around 5am, following dozens of explosions late Friday night. Officials have remained tight-lipped about the incidents.

Fresh explosions were also reported in Uri town, which has previously witnessed shelling and displacement. The majority of residents from Uri have reportedly migrated to safer locations.

Additionally, fresh shelling was reported from the Gurez and Kupwara areas in north Kashmir. “There is panic around city. We heard at least four to five explosions early in the morning,” Yasmeen Akthar, resident of Rajbagh said.