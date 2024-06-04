 Early trends show Shashi Tharoor trailing to BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar in T’puram | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
Early trends show Shashi Tharoor trailing to BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar in T’puram

ByVishnu Varma
Jun 04, 2024 10:43 AM IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is currently trailing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, early trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls began at 8am. (File photo)
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls began at 8am. (File photo)

According to the latest figures of the ECI (as of 10:36am), Chandrashekhar received 65,790 votes while Tharoor received 60,842 votes. CPI’s Pannian Ravindran was third with 46,654 votes.

In 2014, Tharoor defeated O Rajagopal of BJP by just over 10,000 votes.

India News / Early trends show Shashi Tharoor trailing to BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in T'puram
