Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude jolts Assam's Guwahati

The earthquake took place at 10.33 pm and the epicentre was in Kamrup district near Guwahati, the National Center for Seismology said.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The depth of the earthquake was 30-km, the NCS said.(File photo. Representative image)

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Guwahati city and its nearby areas in Assam on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

The depth of the earthquake was 30-km, it said.

Panic-stricken people ran out of their homes as the quake struck the region.

