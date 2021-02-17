Home / India News / Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Assam
india news

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Assam

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of ten km located on latitude 26.71 degrees north and longitude 92.63 degrees east in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said.
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:15 PM IST
People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.(File Photo(Representative Image)))

An earthquake measuring 4.7 shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. There is no report of any loss of life or damage reported so far, police said.

People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.

